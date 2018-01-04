(FOTO) Incredibil: Cum arăta actorul Jean-Claude Van Damme în anul 1984

Vezi cum arăta celebrul actor și expert în arte marțiale, Jean-Claude Van Damme, în anul 1984 și vezi cum arată fiica lui care i-a moștenit corpul atletic
CHIȘINĂU, 4 ian — Sputnik. Legendarul actor și expert în arte marțiale de origine belgian, Jean-Claude Van Damme, a publicat pe pagina sa de Instagram o poză din anul 1984. Aceasta a reușit să acumuleze zeci de mii de aprecieri din partea fanilor.
”Reîntoarcere în trecut”, a scris JCVD pe Instagram.
O postare distribuită de Jean-Claude Van Damme (@jcvd) pe 11 Iul 2017 la 07:47 PDT
Jean-Claude Camille François Van Varenberg, născut în anul 1960, cunoscut ca Jean-Claude Van Damme și abreviat JCVD, este un expert în arte marțiale, actor și regizor belgian, cunoscut mai ales ca actor de filme de acțiune.
O postare distribuită de Jean-Claude Van Damme (@jcvd) pe 6 Apr 2017 la 11:26 PDT
Printre cele mai cunoscute filme cu Van Damme pot fi menționate Bloodsport (1988), Kickboxer (1989), Soldatul universal (1992), Hard Target (1993), Street Fighter (1994), Timecop (1994), Sudden Death (1995), JCVD (2008) și The Expendables 2 (2012).
O postare distribuită de Jean-Claude Van Damme (@jcvd) pe 10 Iul 2017 la 00:22 PDT
Van Dame, actor care a inspirat generații întregi de tineri, are acum 56 de ani și are trei copii, Bianca Bree, Kristopher Van Varenberg si Nicholas Van Varenberg. Dar și după 50 de ani el continuă să facă sport.
O postare distribuită de Jean-Claude Van Damme (@jcvd) pe 6 Iun 2017 la 10:59 PDT
Fiica lui, Bianca, se bucură și ea de popularitate, mai ales că a moștenit atât frumusețea părinților cât și corpul atletic.
În campania electorală din Statele Unite, Van Dame l-a susținut pe actualul președinte Donald J. Trump, despre care spunea că este singurul candidat anti-globalist și doar el va putea reabilita țara din punct de vedere financiar.
Astăzi s-au împlinit exact 100 de ani de la nașterea lui Ivan Bodiul, cel care în perioada sovietică, timp de 19 ani, a deținut funcția de prim-secretar al Partidului Comunist din RSS Moldovenească (1961-1980).
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputnik.md websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.