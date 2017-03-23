Deputat: Președintele țării trebuie să aibă dreptul de a dizolva Parlamentul

Live din Londra, unde ieri a fost săvârșit un atac terorist.
Interpretul EL Radu spune într-un interviu realizat în studioul Sputnik Moldova că piesa ”Hey Mamma!”, interpretată de SunStroke Project, avea șanse mari la Eurovision 2017, fiind înalt apreciată pe forumurile de specialitate.
Autoritățile își doresc transformarea gropii de gunoi de la Țânțăreni într-un centru modern de stocare a deșeurilor.
După ce luni, primarul de Chișinău, Dorin Chirtoacă, a declarat că autoritățile de la Țânțăreni vor pierde anual zece milioane de lei pentru că nu sunt de acord ca în localitatea lor să fie amenajată o groapă de gunoi pentru depozitarea deșeurilor municipale, primarul satului Țânțăreni vine cu o replică dură în adresa edilului Capitalei.
Persoana care l-a împușcat la Kiev pe fostul deputat rus Denis Voronenkov a murit, anunță autoritățile ucrainene
Anul trecut, în Republica Moldova erau 700 de mii de pensionari, iar pensia medie a constituit 1301 lei.
Cabinetul de Miniștri a decis, miercuri, să-l recheme pe Gheorghe Hioară din funcția de ambasador în Republica Belarus și, prin cumul, reprezentant permanent al Republicii Moldova pe lângă organele statutare ale CSI, ocupând funcția respectivă din 2010.
