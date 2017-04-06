15:40 06 Aprilie 2017
Moldova
rumdro
Chişinău+ 15°C
În direct
Căutare
Video

Rugămintea neobișnuită a unui pensionar adresată guvernanților

Sa primesc un link scurt
29 0 0

Știri

Toate știrile
Toate știrile
(0:33 / 4.56Mb / просмотров видео: 9)
Sputnik.Radu Hatmanu
© Sputnik. Radu Hatmanu

Nenea Iacob știe cum să sporim natalitatea în republica Moldova. Vedeți în acest filmuleț ce soluție propune acesta

Tagurile:
roagă, guvernanți, pensionar, guvern, Soroca





Reguli de utilizareCOMENTARII

Mai multe materiale video

  • Legendara ”Niva”: 40 de ani de la lansare
    Last update: 16:10 05.04.2017
    16:10 05.04.2017

    Legendarul automobil „Niva”: 40 de ani de la lansare

    Prima mașină de teren VAZ-2121 „Niva” a părăsit linia de asamblare a uzinei de automobile din Toliatti pe data de 5 aprilie 1977. Urmăriți imagini video cu primii „pași” ai automobilului care a devenit popular nu doar în țările CSI, ci și în Occident.

    54
  • Depuneri de flori în memoria victimelor atentatului de la Sankt Petersburg
    Last update: 15:45 04.04.2017
    15:45 04.04.2017

    Oamenii depun flori la locul atentatelor din Sankt Petersburg

    În Sankt Petersburg, Moscova, Sevastopol și Londra locuitorii au comemorat victimele atacului terorist din 3 aprilie, din orașul de pe Neva. Urmăriți în imaginile video cum au decurs aceste acțiuni.

    18
  • Vučić sărbătorește victoria în alegerile prezidențiale
    Last update: 13:29 03.04.2017
    13:29 03.04.2017

    Premierul Serbiei Vučić sărbătorește victoria în alegerile prezidențiale

    Premierul Serbiei Aleksandar Vučić a câștigat alegerile prezidențiale

    27
  • Ora Pământului la Moscova
    Last update: 14:11 26.03.2017
    14:11 26.03.2017

    "Ora Pământului" la Moscova

    La acțiunea "Ora Pământului" au participat 150 de orașe din Federația Rusă, de 1,5 ori mai mult, decât în anul 2016. Urmăriți imaginile video de la acțiunea internațională ”Ora pământului” de la Moscova

    17

Știrile Zilei

EDITORIALIST

Centrul de presa

Multimedia

Un bărbat la stația de metrou „Tehnologhiceski Institut” din Sankt Petersburg.
Lumânări aprinse și flori la metroul din Sankt Petersburg
Rugămintea neobișnuită a unui pensionar adresată guvernanților
Rugămintea neobișnuită a unui pensionar adresată guvernanților
Pentru mamele tinere: calendarul vaccinărilor în Moldova
Mituri şi realitate: ce trebuie să ştim despre vaccinuri

Rețele de socializare

sputnikmoldova
Reguli de utilizare

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputnik.md websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com