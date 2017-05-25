TRANSMISIUNE ÎNCHEIATĂ: Primarul Capitalei, Dorin Chirtoacă, la sediu CNA

Manchester, după atentatul terorist care a avut loc pe cel mai mare stadion din oraș. Transmisiune în direct
Președintele țării a promis să le ofere distincții artiștilor și s-a ținut de cuvânt - urmăriți imagini video de la ceremonia de decorare care a avut loc la reședința șefului statului.
Doi indivizi care au asasinat un tânăr din Capitală au fost reținuți în comuna Grătiești, în timpul rețineri ei au opus rezistență și a avut loc un schimb de focuri.
Președintele Federației Ruse, Vladimir Putin, a cântat la pian melodiile ”Город над вольной Невой” și ”Московские окна”, înainte de întrevederea cu președintele Republicii Populare Chineze, Xi Jinping, la Reședința din Zhongnanhai.
După perchezițiile efectuate la biroul lui Dorin Chirtoacă de la Primăria Chișinău, oamenii legii au descins la domiciliul acestuia.
Primarul Capitalei Republicii Moldova, Dorin Chirtoacă, a fost dus la Centrul Național Anticorupție, după ce preț de câteva ore ofițerii Centrului și procurorii Anticorupție au efectuat percheziții la biroul lui de la Primăria Chișinău.
După Dorin Chirtoacă urmează unchiul său Mihai Ghimpu. Iar din Partidul Liberal nu va rămâne piatră de piatră.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputnik.md websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com