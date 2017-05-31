Anularea permiselor de conducere de tip vechi, cât este de legală?

S-a încheiat primul concurs internațional de interpretare vocală pentru copii "Tu ești super!".
Urmăriți în direct ce decizie vor lua reprezentanții Partidului Liberal după reținerea primarului Dorin Chirtoacă.
Manchester, după atentatul terorist care a avut loc pe cel mai mare stadion din oraș. Transmisiune în direct
Potrivit Ministerului rus al Afacerilor Externe, acțiunea este ca o măsură de răspuns la decizia autorităților de la Chișinău de a expulza cinci diplomați ruși din cadrul Ambasadei FR din Republica Moldova.
Șeful Executivului moldovean a declarat că la baza expulzării diplomaților ruși se află interesul național și securitatea Republicii Moldova.
Viceprimarul municipiului Chișinău, Nistror Grozavu, a declarat miercuri că a fost folosit și că nu a acționat niciodată în mod conștient în interes personal atunci când a semnat documentele legate de proiectul parcărilor și parcajelor.
