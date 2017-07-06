Limitatoarele de viteză - pericol pentru trafic

Un tânăr teribilist din Capitală a decis să facă o plimbare pe skateboard, însă pentru o deplasare mai rapidă s-a agățat de un camion.
Un cățel din republica Altai, pe nume Tosia, s-a ascuns în congelatorul stăpânilor, refuzând să-și părăsească ascunzișul. Vedeți în înregistrarea video modul neobișnuit în care a decis patrupedul să se salveze de caniculă.
Pe rețelele de socializare au apărut imagini video cu incidentul produs la bordul aeronavei ce aparține companiei Fly One, care a fost nevoită să aterizat de urgență
Un grup de salvatori din Ekaterinburg a descoperit un pui de vulpe care se împotmolise în bitum - priviți imagini video cu operațiunea de salvare a jivinei
Dacă știți cum să gestionați informația obținută veți putea economisi și timp, și nervi atunci când plecați în afara țării.
Mai multe mașini care circulau pe străzile din Chișinău și Cahul au fost oprite de agenții de patrulare în cadrul unei acțiuni speciale a INP.
Poliția a oferă detalii despre situația de la piața de vechituri din Chișinău
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputnik.md websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com