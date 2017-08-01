Suferinţa îi înnobilează pe oameni, gestul înduioșător a lui Nistor Lazăr

Ajută-i pe cei mai triști ca tine. Așa sună îndemnul unui tânăr din Capitală care a decis să aducă zâmbete pe chipurile oamenilor. Dar din dar se face rai, spune Nistor Lazăr.
Nimeni nu a crezut că pilotul Aleksandr Akopov va reuşi să aducă avionul la sol şi să salveze pasagerii.
7KLASE - o nouă trupă pe scena din Republica Moldova - ei sunt primii care și-au lansat un videoclip filmat cu ajutorul unui smartphone
Despre modul în care autoritățile au grjă de securitatea țării se vorbește rar și, de cele mai multe ori, cu ușile închise. Sputnik Moldova vă propune un interviu la acest subiect, realizat de jurnalista Cristina Bumbu-Dănuță cu expertul în politici externe și de securitate Valeriu Ostalep.
Al patrulea cutremur a avut loc în această săptămână în zona seismică Vrancea, România, toate fiind resimțite clar la Chișinău.
Patronul salonului de masaj erotic, sub paravanul căruia funcționa un adevărat bordel, este un om de afaceri și fost politician ieșean, potrivit presei din țara vecină
Mai multe automobile au fost deteriorate în urma unui accident rutier produs în Capitală: un tânăr teribilist aflat la volanul unui BMW a ieșit pe contrasens provocând o ciocnire în lanț
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputnik.md websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com