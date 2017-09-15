Ce se întâmplă acum la Parsons Green, Londra, locul unde a explodat bomba

Competiția inaugurată duminică la Chișinău între cei mai buni bodyguarzi din lume a continuat marți pe stadionul Dinamo.
Minunile se întâmplă, mai ales atunci cât oamenii pun umărul pentru realizarea unui obiectiv nobil.
Întâlnirea dintre un șofer și un mistreț, care era femelă și avea și purceluși, s-a încheiat, din fericire, fără urmări grave. Mistrețul a privit prin geamul portierei ce e în habitaclul mașinii, după care s-a retras fără grabă în pădure.
Puțină răbdare, carton și carafe de plastic - asta-i tot ce-ți trebuie pentru a construi un avion. Privim și însușim.
Joi creștinii sărbătoresc Nașterea Maicii Domnului sau Sfânta Marie Mică, acesta fiind primul praznic împărătesc din anul nou bisericesc. Află semnificația numelui Maria și care sunt obiceiurile populare
Șocant: Ca să nu poată fi identificat în baza amprentelor, un recidivist turc și-a mâncat degetele de la mâini în Aeroportul Chișinău.
Meteorologii români au anunţat cod galben de ploi şi vânt puternic în București. Primarul Capitalei României a decis ca toate şcolile să fie închise mai devreme. Vremea se înrăutățește și în Republica Moldova.
