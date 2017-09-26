Sportivii flyboard au organizat un spectacol incendiar pe Volga

30 de flyboards au prezentat un fantastic show nocturn de lumini pe Volga.
Sean Sean s-a născut pe 12 iunie și cântărește acum aproape 6 kg, de două ori mai mult decât acum o lună.
Dmitri Belaiț, maestru în sport la sambo și judo, a mișcat din loc un tractor „BELARUS-3522” cu greutatea de 19 tone și l-a tras circa șase metri. Urmăriți pe video desfășurarea evenimentului.
Delfinul se încurcase într-o plasă de pescuit. Vedeți în înregistrarea video cum l-au ajutat oamenii care se odihneau pe plajă să se întoarcă în habitatul său natural
Joi, pe ruta Beijing – Shanghai, au început să circule trenuri noi de mare viteză, care sunt cele mai rapide din lume. Urmăriți pe video cum arată o astfel de garnitură.
Liderul moldovean a insistat asupra necesității dezvoltării și aprofundării relațiilor de colaborare între Federația Rusă și Republica Moldova
Puterea din Moldova i-a făcut opoziției parlamentare și extraparlamentare o ofertă incredibilă.
Doi bărbați din Bălți au fost reținuți marți de ofițerii CNA și procurorii anticorupție: vezi ce au făcut aceștia
