O fetiţă de doi ani mânca pe furiş popcorn din punga Prinţului Harry

Imaginile cu o fetiţă de doi ani, surprinsă de Prinţul Harry în timp ce mânca pe furiş popcorn din punga lui, au făcut deliciul internauţilor. Micuţa stătea chiar lângă membrul casei regale britanice în timpul unui meci de volei de la Jocurile Invictus din Toronto.
Pompierii din Chișinău au intervenit la o solicitare neobișnuită pe strada Cuza Vodă.
O participantă la concursul „Miss Spania” pentru studente a căzut în piscină în timpul unei defilări. Urmăriți imagini video cu acest incident amuzant.
În regiunea Vinița din Ucraina, la un mare depozit militar, ard și explodează munițiile. Exploziile și flăcările sunt atât de puternice încât autoritățile i-au evacuat pe locuitorii satelor din preajmă și ai orașului Kalinenkova.
Sean Sean s-a născut pe 12 iunie și cântărește acum aproape 6 kg, de două ori mai mult decât acum o lună.
Ce schimbări se vor produce la trecerea frontierei moldo-române, odată cu aderarea României și Bulgariei la spațiul Schengen.
Cine a mai rămas necăsătorit în Parlamentul Republicii Moldova și la câte nunți vor mai putea juca deputații moldoveni.
La fiecare manifestare sau protest care se desfășoară în țară, printre oamenii care participă la eveniment sunt observați și ofițeri îmbrăcați în civil, cine sunt aceștia și ce rol au.
