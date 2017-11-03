Imagini spectaculoase: Fulgerul lovește terasa casei unui norvegian

Un locuitor al Norvegiei a filmat momentul în care fulgerul a lovit chiar în terasa din spatele casei sale, comunică Sputnik Armenia.
În partea europeană a Rusiei, regiunea Vladimir, în decurs de câteva ore, a dispărut un lac cu toată fauna-i acvatică. În locul bazinului de apă din inima pădurii a rămas o fosă de peste 20 de metri adâncime.
Un atac terorist de proporții a avut loc la New York: un bărbat aflat la volanul unei camionete a intrat în viteză peste pietoni și bicicliști.
Specialiștii au testat un automobil destinat pentru primele persoane în stat din Federația Rusă.
Constituția Republicii Moldova era apreciată la nivel internațional în momentul adoptării, fiind considerată de experți una dintre cele mai bune constituții existente la acel moment în spațiul postsovietic.
Moldovenii vor plăti o taxă pentru a pitea intra pe teritoriul Uniunii Europene, chiar dacă Republica Moldova se bucură de regim liberalizat de vize
Președintele american este ferm, nu mai vrea să se joace cu cei care comit acte abominabile
Ambasada Rusiei a venit cu surprize pentru școala duminicală deschisă recent la Chișinău.
