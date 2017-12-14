Vladimir Putin ține Conferință de Presă de la final de an

Conducătorul artistic al Ansamblul Național Academic de Dansuri Populare "Joc", Vladimir Curbet, a fost petrecut pe ultimul drum miercuri.
Anastasia Kneazeva din Rusia a fost recunoscută drept cea mai frumoasă fetiță din lume, înlocuind-o pe franțuzoaica de 16 ani Thylane Blondeau care, la vremea sa, a obținut titlul respectiv tot la vârsta de șase ani.
Agenţia Ruptly a făcut publică o înregistrare video cu tehnica americană blocată în mijlocul drumului în Polonia
Imagini terifiante: Un avion de mici dimensiuni sa prăbuşit peste o casă, în oraşul american San Diego
Surpriză: Cel mai abil spărgător de apartamente din Capitală este o puștoaică de doar 17 ani, care dădea lovitura noaptea, când stăpânii dormeau.
Bărbatul de la Ungheni care și-a omorât în bătaie propriul copil de 11 ani a primit o pedeapsă extrem de blândă.
Interpreta Natalia Gordienko și-a sărbătorit recent, în data de 11 decembrie, ziua de naștere. Cu această ocazie, un internaut a postat pe facebook o fotografie exclusivă cu tânăra mămică și bebelușul ei.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputnik.md websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
Abonați-vă la notificările Sputnik