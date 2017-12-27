Ce cadouri le va aduce copiilor Moș Crăciun

Sunt talentați, își dedică tot timpul liber picturii, iar recent și-au expus lucrările la două expoziții din Baku, dar și Tbilisi. Este vorba despre Ion și Iulia Carchelan, care au fost invitații jurnalistului Vasile Dosca, în studioul Sputnik Moldova.
Albina Cozma este femeia care se bucură atât de admirația bărbaților, cât și a femeilor pentru stilul ei distinct, dar și pentru abilitatea de a alege, combina și purta ținute care îi scot în evidență feminitatea.
Groaznicul incident a avut loc pe strada Flinders la ora 16.30, ora locală (7.00, ora Moldovei).
Riscându-și viața, tânăra a sărit în ajutorul unui câine ciobănesc, prins de valurile furioase pe țărmul din apropierea orașului britanic Brighton (comitatul East Sussex) - fapta curajoasă a tinerei a fost filmată, iar înregistrarea a fost postată pe internet.
Aparatul de zbor capabil să dezvolte o viteză de 950 de kilometri pe oră este destinat militarilor.
Oamenii legii încearcă să ia legătura cu bărbatul înarmat care s-a baricadat în interiorul fabricii
Clarvăzătoarea a prezis pentru anul viitor două evenimente importante, însă depinde de fiecare câtă crezare să le dea acestora
