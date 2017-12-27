12:33 27 Decembrie 2017
Ce cadouri le va aduce copiilor Moș Crăciun

Știri

Toate știrile
  • Pictorii Ion Carchelan și Iulia Carchelan, în studioul Sputnik Moldova
    Last update: 12:14 24.12.2017
    12:14 24.12.2017

    Pictura, pasiune pentru întreaga viață

    Sunt talentați, își dedică tot timpul liber picturii, iar recent și-au expus lucrările la două expoziții din Baku, dar și Tbilisi. Este vorba despre Ion și Iulia Carchelan, care au fost invitații jurnalistului Vasile Dosca, în studioul Sputnik Moldova.

    176
  • Albina Cozma, în studioul Sputnik Moldova
    Last update: 19:00 23.12.2017
    19:00 23.12.2017

    Albina Cozma ne spune cum să alegem ținuta perfectă în seara de Revelion

    Albina Cozma este femeia care se bucură atât de admirația bărbaților, cât și a femeilor pentru stilul ei distinct, dar și pentru abilitatea de a alege, combina și purta ținute care îi scot în evidență feminitatea.

    123
  • La Melbourne un automobil a trecut peste pietoni
    Last update: 17:20 21.12.2017
    17:20 21.12.2017

    Un automobil a intrat în mulțime la Melbourne

    Groaznicul incident a avut loc pe strada Flinders la ora 16.30, ora locală (7.00, ora Moldovei).

    103
  • Discuții pe Internet despre tânăra care și-a riscat viața pentru a salva un câine
    Last update: 06:35 16.12.2017
    06:35 16.12.2017

    O tânără și-a riscat viața, încercând să salveze un câine

    Riscându-și viața, tânăra a sărit în ajutorul unui câine ciobănesc, prins de valurile furioase pe țărmul din apropierea orașului britanic Brighton (comitatul East Sussex) - fapta curajoasă a tinerei a fost filmată, iar înregistrarea a fost postată pe internet.

    92

Absolventele Universității din Moscova a MAI al Rusiei, în Piața Roșie
Anul 2017, văzut prin obiectivul reporterilor Sputnik
Pictorii Ion Carchelan și Iulia Carchelan, în studioul Sputnik Moldova
Pictura, pasiune pentru întreaga viață
Numărul populației Republicii Moldova pe raioane
Populaţia Republicii Moldova: Situaţia pentru fiecare raion în parte

