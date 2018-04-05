Igor Dodon, în studioul radio Sputnik Moldova

Un pasager a murit pe loc, iar alții, dintr-un microbuz de linie, au fost duși cu traumatisme la spital.
Transplantul de la o persoană aflată în moarte cerebrală oferă o șansa la viață unui alt om. Acest subiect a fost discutat la „Kilometrul 0", de către Vasile Dosca și invitații săi, coordonatorul de transplant de la Spitalul Sfânta Treime, Radu Avădanei,și directorul adjunct al Agenției pentru Transplant, Grigore Romanciuc.
Numărul celor care doresc să învestească în regiunea găgăuză crește de la an la an. Vicebașcanul Găgăuziei, Vadim Ceban, a explicat în cadrul unei emisiuni de la Sputnik Moldova cărui fapt se datorează acest lucru.
În total, sâmbătă au părăsit Statele Unite ale Americii 171 de persoane.
Președintele Republicii Moldova, Igor Dodon, a fost invitat în studioul Sputnik Moldova, unde a făcut mai multe declarații despre situația politică din țara noastră.
Poliția recomandă conducătorilor auto să se conformeze necondiționat indicațiilor agenților de patrulare și să manifeste răbdare și disciplină maximă, fără abateri de la respectarea Regulamentului Circulației Rutiere.
Numărul cazurilor în care moldovenilor le-a fost încălcat dreptul la protecţia datelor personale este în creștere
