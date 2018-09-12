Încăierare crâncenă între un șarpe și o ciocănitoare - Video

Acest video a imortalizat încăierarea crâncenă dintre două vietăți cu habitate absolut diferite. După cum se spune: Goliciunea mai înconjoară, dar foamea dă pe de-a dreptul.
În imagine se vede cum un șarpe enorm, s-ar putea să fie chiar un piton, iese dintr-o scorbură. Probabil că acolo este un cuib de ciocănitoare în care se găsesc puii sau ouăle pentru clocit. Acesta ar putea fi motivul din care pasărea este pornită atât de rău, gata să sfâșie reptila în bucăți.
„Într-adevăr, această ciocănitoare este o pasăre curajoasă. Iar șarpele este o… târâtură!", comentează internauții.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputnik.md websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com