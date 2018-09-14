A luat bătaie de la soție pentru că automobilul-cadou nu era pe placul ei

Dacă povestea cu peștișorul de aur ar fi scrisă în zilele noastre, ea ar arăta ca în acest video: un bărbat i-a cumpărat soției un „Range Rover", iar ea s-a năpustit asupra lui pentru că își dorise un „Nissan".
În imagine se vede cum bărbatul își conduce soția care are ochii legați. El i-a pregătit o surpriză, iar acum așteaptă ca să-i scoată legătoarea de pe ochi și să o vadă sărind în sus de bucurie, pentru că este vorba de un cadou scump: un automobil „Range Rover". Dar… în loc de exclamații de încântare, femeia este cuprinsă de un acces de isterie, își îmbrâncește soțul și aruncă în el cutia cu bomboane.
„Eu mi-am dorit un „Nissan" al dracului! Asta-i tot ce mi-am dorit. De câte ori ți-am spus, Daniel!", țipă ea din toți bojocii.
La început, bărbatul are un comportament uluitor de liniștit, însă după aceea, brusc, s-a năpustit asupra vânzătorului și a cerut să schimbe cadoul. Când femeia obține ceea ce-și dorea, tonul ei devine altul, se bucură și îi mulțumește soțului.
