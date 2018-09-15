Îngrozitor: O stâncă se prăbușește peste turiștii aflați pe o plajă din Grecia

În înregistrarea video se vede cum bucată enormă din stâncă se desprinde și cade pe plaja unde se află turiștii.
Oamenii au fost cuprinși de panică, încercând să fugă cât mai departe de acel loc. Prăbușirea stâncii a provocat inundarea plajei.âÎn afară de aceasta, stânca prăbușită a răsturnat și câteva bărci cu turiști.
Autoritățile au anunțat că șapte turişti au fost traumatizate în urma acestui incident, însă nimeni ni a suferit răni grave.
Plaja Navagio din Grecia este considerată una dintre cele mai frumoase din lume. Ea este înconjurată din toate părțile de stânci calcaroase, cu înălțimea de până la 200 de metri, astfel că pe aceasta se poate ajunge doar pe mare, cu barca.
