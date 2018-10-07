Iată cum arată de la înălțime dezastru produs de explozia din sectorul Râșcani

Sunt imagini făcute cu drona care a survolat clădirea pe de bulevardul Moscovei 11/5, sectorul Râșcani, municipiul Chișinău, acolo unde în această noapte a avut loc teribila explozie.
Priviți ce tragedie și ce dezastru pot provoca o butelie de gaz defectă sau incorect exploatată și un chibrit aprins.
Explozia s-a produs la etajul 16 al unui bloc din sectorul Râșcani al Capitalei - reporterul Sputnik a filmat la locul tragediei.
Distracția este în toi în Piața Marii Adunări Naționale din Chișinău, acolo unde astăzi și mâine este marcată Ziua Națională a Vinului.
Prim-ministrul României, Viorica Dăncilă, a votat la sectia nr. 63 de la Liceul Teoretic Jean Monnet din București. După ce și-a onorat ”datoria civică”, a făcut o scurtă declarație pentru presă.
Potrivit autorităților din Federația Rusă, accidentul produs pe autostrada Tver - Rjev este cel mai grav din ultima perioadă.
Două dintre victimele exploziei produse pe bulevardul Moscovei 11/5 sunt mamă și fiu. Pe ea o cheamă Olea, iar fiu pe – Achim și el are doar 4 ani.
Premierul a stabilit un prim ajutor pentru familiile în care sunt persoane decedate în urma exploziei din sectorul Râşcani al Capitalei.
Nistor Grozavu: Casa în care s-a produs deflagrația este avariată în proporție de 20 la sută.
