Interpretul rus Serghei Lazarev și-a prezentat piesa pentru Eurovision 2019 (Video)

Interpretul rus Serghei Lazarev și-a prezentat piesa cu care va prezenta Rusia pe scena concursului international Eurovision – 2019 din Israel.
Piesa se numește “Scream”, a fost scrisă de Filip Kirkorov, în colaborare cu compozitorul grec Dimitros Kontopulos.
Lazarev va reprezenta Rusia la concursul care se va desfășura între 14-18 mai, la Tel Aviv. Acesta participă pentru a doua oară la Eurovision. În 2015, interpretul a ocupat locul trei cu piesa “You’re The Only One”.
Премьера!! Ну вот и песня “Scream” с которой я в этом году представлю нашу страну на конкурсе Евровидение-2019 в Израиле. Когда я услышал эту песню в первый раз , я почувствовал невероятную силу и мощь мелодии. Потом появился текст и все обрело еще больший смысл. Ну, а режиссер Константин Черепков, снял уникальное и трогательное видео (смотрите по ссылке в профиле). Я счастлив вновь принять участие в конкурсе Евровидение , на этот раз показав себя с другой музыкальной стороны. Я заранее хочу поблагодарить всех вас за лайки и даже за дизлайки , за репосты и комментарии, за скачивание и прослушивание песни. Потому что все , что мы делали всей командой- было для вас ( о команде смотрите пост ранее) !!! Спасибо всем. ❤️ so this is our song “Scream” As a musician I felt a strong connection with the melody of the song from the first time I listened to it. I loved every word of the lyrics and admired the interesting unique story that the director of the video clip has created. I am so happy that I am taking the same journey of Eurovision following a different path.... I want to thank you all before hand for liking or disliking, sharing and commenting, streaming or downloading but most of all for listening to the song.We make music for you! #sergeylzarev #сергейлазарев #eurovision #russia #scream cover by @dvelichko