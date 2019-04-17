Ultima oră: Bat clopotele în toată Franța - Live din Paris

În semn de solidaritate cu Catedrala Notre-Dame din Paris, clopotele tuturor bisericilor și catedralelor din Franța vor fi trase. Priviți pe Sputnik ce se întâmplă la Catedrala Notre-Dame din Paris.
Vedeți în imagini cât de periculoase pot fi distracțiile pe drum.
Finala concursului național "Miss Russia - 2019" s-a desfăşurat sâmbătă seara la Moscova. Titlul "Miss Russia" a fost câștigat în acest an de tânăra de 20 de ani Alina Sanko din Azov.
Bucătarii profesioniști ne recomandă să diversificăm meniul în timpul postului și să nu ne fie frică să experimentăm.
Vietate aproape dispărută din cauza oamenilor - un lamantin (supranumit și vaca de mare) a fost surprins de un scafandru în Marea Roșie. Vedeți în înregistrarea video cum se hrănește animalul, în compania unor pești multicolori.
Fostul deputat, expertul în domeniul financiar-economic Veaceslav Ioniță afirmă că vrea să creadă că în spatele deprecierii monedei naționale stau doar factori obiectiv.
Fostul președinte al Peru Alan García a încercat să se sinucidă în timp ce era reținut de poliția națională. Acesta figurează într-un dosar de corupție.
Tânăra de 21 de ani, anunțată de rude drept dispărută, a fost găsită.
