Oaspeții au executat un dans de nuntă care i-a uluit pe miri

Extraordinarul dans național armean ”Berd” i-a lăsat fără cuvinte pe toți cei prezenți la nuntă
Andi Bănică și Irina Rimes au fost surprinși din nou împreună. Cei doi sunt protagoniștii videoclipului filmat pentru piesa "Ploaia", lansată recent de Andi Bănică.
Ofițerii din Brigada de Poliţie cu Destinaţie Specială “Fulger” al MAI au participat la proiectul Hy No Rock, în cadrul căruia au dezvăluit unele detalii din culisele activității mascaților.
Interpretul de muzică populară Igor Cuciuc și solistul Carla’s Drams au ajuns subiect de parodie. Cei doi sunt imitați și ironizați de Cătălin Lungu și de băieții de la Zerodoi.
Andrei Tostogan a lansat piesa ”Se știe”! Unele mass-media de la Chișinău susțin că videoclipul ar fi plagiat de la un artist din Belarus
Noul ministru al Justiției urmează să fie numit în funcție prin decretul președintelui Republicii Moldova, la propunerea prim-ministrului.
Acțiunile celor doi așa-ziși întreprinzători au afectat grav mediul și au prejudiciat statul cu peste un milion de lei.
Jurnalista americană, Megyn Kelly, care a realizat recent un interviu cu Vladimir Putin, afirmă că i s-a creat impresia că liderul rus ar deține informații compromițătoare despre Trump.
