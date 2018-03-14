Demitere marca Trump. Vezi cine va fi noul secretar de stat al SUA

CHIȘINĂU, 14 mar — Sputnik. Președintele SUA, Donald Trump, a anunțat că noul secretar de stat al SUA va fi Mike Pompeo, care anterior a condus CIA.
"Mike Pompeo, directorul CIA, va fi noul secretar de stat. Acesta va face un lucru fantastic! Îi mulțumesc lui Rex Tillerson pentru munca depusă!", a scris Trump pe Twitter.
Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 13 martie 2018
Director CIA va deveni Gina Haspel, prima femeie din istoria SUA care va ocupa o această funcție.
Tillerson a fost numit în fruntea Departamentului de Stat în februarie a anului trecut.