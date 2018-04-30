ISIS revendică dublul atentat cu bombă de la Kabul. Imagini video de la locul exploziei

CHIȘINĂU, 30 apr — Sputnik. Atacurile efectuate de teroriști sinucigași au răpit viața a 25 de oameni, încă 50 de persoane au fost rănite. Printre victimele celei de-a doua explozii s-au pomenit 7 ziariști, inclusiv cameramanul agenției France Presse, Shah Marai.
#UPDATE Agence France-Presse's chief photographer in Kabul, Shah Marai, has been killed.— AFP news agency (@AFP) April 30, 2018
He died in a blast that was targeting a group of journalists who had rushed to the scene of a suicide attack in the Afghan capital pic.twitter.com/rOa4rg24x9
Ulterior atentatul de la Kabul a fost revendicat de organizația teroristă ISIS.