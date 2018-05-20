Una din cele mai puternice țări din Europa se pregătește de al treilea război mondial

A-şi asuma „riscuri” și a deveni „mai agresivi”- în acest mod ar trebui Regatul Unit să-și desfășoare politica pentru a contracara amenințările de astăzi și, în special, pentru a face față unui al treilea război mondial, a declarat mareșalul britanic Philip Osborn.
BUCUREŞTI, 20 mai — Sputnik, Doina Crainic. Theresa May și guvernul ei ar trebui să se pregătească să lanseze atacuri cibernetice devastatoare asupra Rusiei, dacă „tensiunile dintre Est și Occident vor degenera, ducând la declanşarea celui de-al treilea război mondial", a declarat mareşalul britanic Philip Osborn, șeful Departamentului de Informații al Apărării (DI), într-un discurs susţinut la Royal United Services Institute, potrivit Daily Express.
Mareşalul intenționează să discute cu Theresa May în legătură cu aceasta. Potrivit ofițerului citat de tabloid, lumea de astăzi este „mai periculoasă, mai nesigură și mai imprevizibilă". Astfel, tehnologiile informatice joacă un rol-cheie în conflictele moderne, a mai spus Osborn.
„Noile tehnologii vor schimba modul cum vor fi duse războaiele, vor schimba viața și societatea noastră. Fără introducerea de schimbări riscăm să pierdem în confruntările de astăzi și de mâine", a mai declarat mareşalul britanic.
