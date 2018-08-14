Un șofer de camion a supraviețuit ca prin minune după prăbușirea podului în Italia - Video

CHIȘINĂU, 14 aug — Sputnik. Un șofer de camion al unui lanț local de supermarketuri din nord-vestul Italiei a ajuns în centrul atenției pe rețelele de socializare, după ce imagini video și foto cu camionul său au fost publicate, după prăbușirea unei autostrăzi suspendate în apropiere de Genova, curmând viața a cel puțin 22 de oameni.
De chauffeur van deze vrachtwagen heeft een engeltje op de schouder 😳 #Genova #PonteMorandi 😢 pic.twitter.com/POsRiJ9ab8— Mir (@Soulabration) August 14, 2018
#Breaking #Italy— Mr. Revinsky (@MrKyruer) August 14, 2018
Pretty impressive footage of the collapsed suspension bridge (#PonteMorandi) in #Genova, Italy.
A truck stopped few metres before falling down. pic.twitter.com/TY9cg8PSAB
Quando dieci metri/tre secondi/una leggera maggiore pressione sull'acceleratore/un sorpasso di troppo/del traffico in più o in meno, possono salvarti la vita. Già, la vita. Vengono i brividi. #Genova #PonteMorandi pic.twitter.com/W6MggR6lLc— Piero Emmolo (@pierfed) August 14, 2018
#Breaking #Italy— Mr. Revinsky (@MrKyruer) August 14, 2018
Incredible pic from the edge of the collapsed bridge (#PonteMorandi) in #Genova.
According to Genova's Hospital's Director: " this is a massacre". pic.twitter.com/plSu4E9rmS
At least 7 people were killed after the #Genoa motorway bridge collapsed, according to Edoardo Rixi, dep. transport minister. Video: @farmaciaserrage pic.twitter.com/8Wof0Nsr1T— Benjamin Alvarez (@BenjAlvarez1) August 14, 2018
Mass-media locale au raportat, citând șeful ambulanței locale, că sunt zeci de morți.