Imagini uluitoare filmate cu drona: Un bărbat, în pericol de moarte - Video

CHIȘINĂU, 21 aug - Sputnik. Un bărbat din Australia, Blair Ranford, a postat un video uluitor în care un rechin se apropie de un surfer.
Imaginile video au fost filmate de o dronă. Din imagini se vede cum un animal de pradă (un rechin) se apropie de un bărbat care făcea surfing pe valurile uriașe de lângă țărm.
„Surfer-ul nu a observat rechinul și a rămas uimit când a privit imaginile video", a declarat Blair Ranford pentru Daily Mail Australia. Ranford a observat de mai multe ori că surferii se apropie ocazional de rechini sau invers.
Potrivit lui Blair Ranford, bărbatul din imaginile video a scăpat ca prin minune, deoarece rechinul nu a manifestat niciun interes pentru surfer.
This is the reality for the vast majority of times that sharks and people meet in our oceans...mostly we never even realise they were there. This shark showed no interest in the surfer outside of a little curiosity, as to the strange creature in it’s habitat. Of course on rare occasions their interest takes a dangerous turn for people, but in truth those situations really are incredibly rare. There is so much we can do to help reduce an already small risk even further. From paying attention to the signs the ocean gives us, such as presence of baitschools, seals, even whales close to shore. Even the old myth of dolphins mean no sharks, is just that. Sharks and dolphins are often found together feeding on the same schools of fish...and of course sharks are more than capable of predating on dolphins. Shark Shield devices like @oceanguardian_sharkshield and even stripes and eyes on the bottom of your board, all can help deter a shark from taking curiosity further. And here in Australia we all have access to apps which can alert us to shark sightings and whale carcasses. We need to never lose sight of the fact that the ocean is a wild environment, no different to the plains of Africa and act accordingly. For the record this surfer never knew the shark was there, and I made them aware of it as soon as I could. #sharkyaerials #apexpredator #sharks #isurfidiveirespectsharks #southwestisbest #margaretriverregion #dji #phantom4 #healthyoceansneedsharks