Imagini de necrezut: Un selfie incredibil, alături de un animal acvatic - Video

Adam Stern, acvanaut profesionist de 28 de ani, a luat, probabil, una dintre cele mai trăsnite imagini. S-a pozat sub apă, cu o balenă în spate!
Gigantica viețuitoare a adâncurilor s-a dovedit a fi dezinvoltă, jucăuși și chiar… cochetă.
Ce poate fi mai bun decât un selfie? Unul absolut original! Care nu a reușit să-l facă nimeni până acum!
Adam Stern, acvanaut profesionist de 28 de ani, a luat, probabil, una dintre cele mai trăsnite imagini. S-a pozat sub apă, cu o balenă în spate!
Gigantica viețuitoare a adâncurilor s-a dovedit a fi dezinvoltă, jucăuși și chiar… cochetă.
Un băiat s-a născut în cămașă - a căzut de la înălțime și s-a ales doar cu o fractură la picior.
Un studiu realizat în SUA, publicat în Journal of the American Heart, dezvăluie că alăptarea la sân reduce cu mult riscul apariției unei boli grave. Despre ce este vorba.
Opinie: Vaccinurile protejează copiii de complicațiile infecțiilor, care provoacă invaliditate sau deces. Adversarii imunizării operează cu informații false
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputnik.md websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
Abonați-vă la notificările Sputnik