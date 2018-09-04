Cetatea Eternă mai pierde un vestigiu al antichității

BUCUREȘTI, 4 sep — Sputnik. S-a surpat un fragment din zidul străvechi al Forumului Roman.
Nimeni dintre cei aflați în preajma monumentului nu a avut de suferit.
Locul prăbușirii este securizată de cordoane ale poliției, pompierii verifică zona.
Degringolada s-a produs pe strada Monte Tarpeo, sub ochii turiștilor sosiți să vadă monumentele rămase de pe timpul Imperiului Roman.
