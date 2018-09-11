Nou video cutremurător cu primele momente după atentatul din 11 septembrie 2001

BUCUREȘTI, 11 sept — Sputnik, Doina Crainic. Înainte de comemorarea a 17 ani de la prăbușirea turnurilor gemene din New York, Mark Laganga, un fost cameraman la postul CBS, a publicat un videoclip reeditat în format de înaltă calitate, care durează 29 de minute, filmat imediat după dezastrul din 2001.
În ziua dezastrului, Laganga se afla în centrul tragediei. A reușit să filmeze primele momente care au urmat prăbușirii turnurilor. Prima secvență începe imediat după căderea primului turn. Cameramanul merge pe străzi, cuprins de panică. Chiar intră în una din sălile de la World Trade Center.
Apoi, la minutul 18, al doilea turn se prăbușește, imaginea apare complet neagră timp de aproximativ trei minute, timp în care cameramanul este înconjurat de praf gros.
De când a fost publicat, videoclipul a fost vizionat de peste 7,4 milioane de persoane.
Pe 11 septembrie 2001 au avut loc patru atentate sinucigașe comise în Statele Unite, în mai puțin de două ore, de către membrii grupării teroriste al-Qaeda, care au vizat clădiri reprezentative din nord-estul țării, printre care World Trade Center, care fusese deja ținta unui atac în 1993. Atentatul s-a soldat cu aproape 3000 de morți și mai mult de 6.200 de răniți.
