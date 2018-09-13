Americanii nu vor mai avea dreptul să mănânce câini și pisici

BUCUREȘTI, 13 sept — Sputnik. Camera Reprezentanților a SUA a adoptat o lege prin care se interzice sacrificarea, transportarea, vânzarea și păstrarea câinilor și pisicilor pentru consum, anunță postul de televiziune CBS.
Inițiatorii legii cu privire la interzicerea vânzării cărnii câinilor și pisicilor sunt republicanul Vern Buchanan și democratul Alcee Hastings, ambii din Florida. Măsura prevede o amendă în valoare de 5 mii dolari.
"Sunt mândru de faptul că am luptat în congres pentru interzicerea sacrificării și consumului cărnii de câine și pisică în SUA", se spune într-o declarație a lui Hastings, publicată după adoptarea legii. De asemenea, politicianul a îndemnat Senatul să susțină acest proiect.
Cu toate acestea, legea prevede unele excepții, care vizează triburile amerindiene, cărora li se va permite consumul de carne a acestor animale „în cadrul ceremoniilor religioase".
