Megan Fox: Imagini incendiare cu bruneta focoasă, postate pe Instagram - Foto

CHIȘINĂU, 16 oct — Sputnik. Megan Fox este căsătorită cu Brian Austin Green din 2010. În 2015 Megan a depus actele de divorț, însă șase luni mai târziu s-a împăcat cu iubitul și a anunțat că vor avea cel de-al treilea copil.
Bruneta focoasă are trei copii, trei băieți — Journey de doi ani, Bodhi de trei ani și Noe de patru ani.
Pre-fight vampire glam. @monikablundermakeup @nickichestnut Thank you to everyone at the @ufc for being so accommodating, and to @wynnlasvegas for the fantastic service & the best wagyu steak I’ve had in a long time. Congratulations to Tony “dimples” Ferguson (that is his nickname, right? I know it’s something intimidating like that) on the win. I’ve never seen anyone get punched in the face in person before so…that was an intense initiation 😱 (emoji also captures the general mood for everything else that followed Saturday night)
Megan a recunoscut că i-a fost foarte dificil să „scape” de greutatea acumulată în timpul ultimii sarcini.
„Am lucrat foarte mult. De data aceasta, a fost o luptă pentru mine. M-am plimbat și am alergat zeci, poate chiar sute de kilometri. A fost ingrozitor”, a menționat vedeta.
Thank you to every one who came to my launch at @forever21! I’m so sorry to those of you who waited in line and didn’t make it in for photos! None of us expected so many people to show up. Honestly im so grateful. Thank you. @fredericks_hollywood #F21xFREDERICKS