Imagini fierbinți: Ea este cea mai sexy femeie din marina SUA - Foto

CHIȘINĂU, 25 oct — Sputnik. Shannon Ihrke, o femeie din marina Statelor Unite ale Americii, a participat la un photoshoot pentru „Tactical Calendar 2019”.
Blonda, care mereu și-a dorit să fie un model de succes, a apărut și pe coperta jurnalului pentru bărbați „Maxim".
Tânăra vrea să renunțe la serviciul militar pentru a continua cariera de model.
Fata mai lucrează în cadrul Fundației „Marine Corps”, care facilitează accesul la burse de stat pentru copiii ai căror părinți au fost răniți sau au murit în timpul serviciului militar.
