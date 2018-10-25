07:08 25 Octombrie 2018
Moldova
Shannon Ihrke

Imagini fierbinți: Ea este cea mai sexy femeie din marina SUA - Foto

În lume
O blondă fragilă poartă arme și țintește în lenjerie intimă, publicând poze incendiare pe rețelele de socializare.

CHIȘINĂU, 25 oct — Sputnik. Shannon Ihrke, o femeie din marina Statelor Unite ale Americii, a participat la un photoshoot pentru „Tactical Calendar 2019”.

Blonda, care mereu și-a dorit să fie un model de succes, a apărut și pe coperta jurnalului pentru bărbați „Maxim".

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

🚁

Публикация от Shannon Ihrke (@shannonihrke) 29 Сен 2018 в 12:12 PDT

Tânăra vrea să renunțe la serviciul militar pentru a continua cariera de model.

Fata mai lucrează în cadrul Fundației „Marine Corps”, care facilitează accesul la burse de stat pentru copiii ai căror părinți au fost răniți sau au murit în timpul serviciului militar.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

This has been the most stressed I’ve been in years between my baby philly going through a fence and someone doing a hit and run on my vehicle. But I keep reminding myself that things could be worse. I still have so much to be thankful for. My philly is back at the equine center and just had another surgery yesterday and they said she’s recovering well (they had to remove one of the wires they placed in her head because her body was rejecting it) and my Jeep will get fixed. I still have my health, I have jobs that I love working, and I have an amazing family and awesome support system. Life isn’t always about happiness- it’s about balance and learning to take the good with the bad. Whenever I’m going through a rough time I try to remember the saying that goes “How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time…”.. No, I don’t eat elephants. Think about it. Or google it.

Публикация от Shannon Ihrke (@shannonihrke) 3 Окт 2018 в 4:53 PDT

