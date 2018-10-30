Italia, blocată de ape: Numărul morților este în creștere - Video/Foto

CHIȘINĂU, 30 oct — Sputnik. Metroul din Roma a fost inundat, iar transportul feroviar a fost întrerupt. Școlile și grădinițele sunt închise.
Terracina not so far from Rome, #Italy reported today 29th October. Some pretty shocking scenes. Report: Massimo Pezza! #severeweather #ExtremeWeather #flood pic.twitter.com/mQC9i3dtYO— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) October 30, 2018
Apa este evacuată cu gălețile, iar tavanul unei cafenele s-a prăbușit peste patronii săi.
#venice #italy #floods 😖— H A N E E N (@Nostalgia_T89) October 29, 2018
Veneția pierde bătălia veche de secole cu apa în creștere - centrul său istoric este inundat pe trei sferturi.
#venice right now. The streets are completely flooded:#flooding #Flood #Italy pic.twitter.com/pSsSJGUv5c— Igor Petricevic (@igor_petricevic) October 29, 2018
Personalul muzeelor încearcă să salveze exponatele care au supraviețuit.
Have you ever been to Venice? Go now or it can be late:(. Anyhow the locals they don't want tourist, don't take a cruise at least. #venice #italy #northitaly #veniceunderwater #watterlogging #floods #flooded #rain #disaster #manmade #globalwarming #europe #tourism pic.twitter.com/uzbkfsibVf— Abhinav Kumar (@singhabhinav) October 30, 2018