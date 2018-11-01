Imagini Incredibile: Nimic și nimeni nu a ajuns vreodată atât de aproape de Soare

BUCUREŞTI, 1 nov – Sputnik, Doina Crainic. Sonda Parker a agenţiei spaţiale NASA a fost lansată pe 12 august și de atunci s-a îndreptat spre Soare. Pe 29 octombrie, a ajuns la 42,73 milioane de kilometri depărtare de Stea, întrecând recordul anterior atins de sonda americano-germană Helios 2 în aprilie 1976, potrivit NASA.
Călătoria este departe de a se fi terminat, iar în 2024, va ajunge la puţin mai mult de șase milioane de kilometri de Soare.
„Au trecut 78 de zile de la lansarea sondei Parker și ne-am apropiat de Soare mai mult decât am fost vreodată în istorie”, a declarat managerul de proiect Andy Driesman.
De asemenea, sonda este pregătită să bată recordul pentru cea mai rapidă navă spațială din istorie la viteză relativă, potrivit calculelor NASA. Recordul precedent de 246.960 km pe oră fusese atins de Helios 2.
Protejată de un scut termic foarte gros, sonda Parker este prima care face faţă condițiilor teribile create de coroana solară – parte a atmosferei solare, care este de 300 de ori mai fierbinte decât suprafața stelei. Va trebui să traverseze această coroană de 24 de ori în timpul celor șapte ani cât durează misiunea.
