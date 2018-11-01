11:54 01 Noiembrie 2018
Moldova
rumdro
În direct
  • EUR19.43
  • USD17.13
  • RUB0.26
  • RON4.16
  • UAH0.61
Căutare
Soare - Imagine Simbol

Imagini Incredibile: Nimic și nimeni nu a ajuns vreodată atât de aproape de Soare

CC0 / skeeze
În lume
Sa primesc un link scurt
13220

Lansată în august de către Agenția spațială americană, sonda Parker a devenit dispozitivul cel mai apropiat de Soare, anunță NASA.

BUCUREŞTI, 1 nov – Sputnik, Doina Crainic. Sonda Parker a agenţiei spaţiale NASA a fost lansată pe 12 august și de atunci s-a îndreptat spre Soare. Pe 29 octombrie, a ajuns la 42,73 milioane de kilometri depărtare de Stea, întrecând recordul anterior atins de sonda americano-germană Helios 2 în aprilie 1976, potrivit NASA.

​Călătoria este departe de a se fi terminat, iar în 2024, va ajunge la puţin mai mult de șase milioane de kilometri de Soare.

​„Au trecut 78 de zile de la lansarea sondei Parker și ne-am apropiat de Soare mai mult decât am fost vreodată în istorie”, a declarat managerul de proiect Andy Driesman.

​De asemenea, sonda este pregătită să bată recordul pentru cea mai rapidă navă spațială din istorie la viteză relativă, potrivit calculelor NASA. Recordul precedent de 246.960 km pe oră fusese atins de Helios 2.

​Protejată de un scut termic foarte gros, sonda Parker este prima care face faţă condițiilor teribile create de coroana solară – parte a atmosferei solare, care este de 300 de ori mai fierbinte decât suprafața stelei. Va trebui să traverseze această coroană de 24 de ori în timpul celor șapte ani cât durează misiunea.

Tematic

„Lună artificială” în spațiu: Vezi ce țară ar putea să o lanseze
Uluitor: Căderea unui meteorit, filmată din cosmos
Tagurile:
NASA, incredibil, Imagini, soare, cosmos


Știrile Zilei

Știri

Toate știrile
Toate știrile

Columnists

Centrul de presa

Multimedia

Nicolai Karacențov, Artist Emerit al RSFSR, în rolul contelui Rezanov, pe scena Teatrului ””Lenkom””
Nicolai Karacențov: Roluri memorabile și crâmpeie din viață
Imagini de la locul prăbușirii aeronavei Boeing 737 în Indonezia - video
Imagini de la locul prăbușirii aeronavei Boeing 737 în Indonezia - video
Vedete din Rusia, originare din Moldova
Vedete din Rusia, originare din Moldova

Rețele de socializare

sputnikmoldova
Reguli de utilizare

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputnik.md websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Notificare Sputnik

Abonați-vă la notificările Sputnik

AbonareNu, mulțumesc!