Coșmar: Un incendiu a șters de pe fața pământului un oraș întreg - Video/Foto

CHIȘINĂU, 9 nov - Sputnik. A fost completamente distrus orașul Paradise din California.
The Latest: Fire Captain Says Wildfire Destroys Calif. Town A fire official says the Northern California town of Paradise has been "pretty much" destroyed. https://t.co/apsASPbdtM #USNews #USRC pic.twitter.com/n4CBtQ2Pg5— U.S. Reality Check🗽 (@USRealityCheck) 9 ноября 2018 г.
Incendiul s-a răspândit pe un teritoriu de 8 mii de hectare. Au ars mii de case.
Wildfire destroys most of California town of Paradise https://t.co/Bkh6dUydK1 pic.twitter.com/mmKUaI8Q2I— the sun best (@thesunbest) 9 ноября 2018 г.
”Orașul e cuprins de flăcări. Totul pare sinistru”, a comunicat Scott Lotter, reprezentant al autorităților locale.
Cal Fire says Paradise has been wiped out by the #CampFire https://t.co/Xu4pa6APgx pic.twitter.com/rOydvI4URw— CBS Sacramento CBS13 (@CBSSacramento) 9 ноября 2018 г.
A fost anunțată evacuarea totală a populației - peste 27 mii de oameni au părăsit orașul.
⚠️ULTIMO MINUTO | Fuerte Incendio Forestal Afecta al Norte de California - EEUU. El incendio ha consumido más de 8.000 Hectáreas. #CampFire— Sismologia Mundial (@SismoMundial) 9 ноября 2018 г.
Se ha ordenado la evacuación para Paradise, Magalia, Concow, Butte Creek Canyon and Butte Valley. pic.twitter.com/Fd0Qhym7VE