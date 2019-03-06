Conflict între India și Pakistan: Deja și în largurile mării - video

CHIȘINĂU, 5 mart – Sputnik. Islamabadul a anunțat interceptarea unui submarin indian care încerca să pătrundă în apele teritoriale ale țării, informează cotidianul pakistanez „Dawn”.
Coordinates on the footage released by the Pakistan Navy on March 5 of an Indian submarine trying to intrude into Pakistani waters shows it being south of the Balochistan coast— omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) 5 марта 2019 г.
Footage from March 4, 2035 hrs
Coordinates 23:45:13N, 63:00:36E pic.twitter.com/8yH9ggqOVp
Ultimul episod de acest gen s-a produs în anul 2016, scrie cotidianul.
The footage of Indian Navy's submarine which was detected while trying to enter Pakistani waters and thwarted back by the Pakistan Navy. I wonder how many more failed attempts Modi will make before realizing that he is doomed - #PakistanZindabad #PakistanNavyZindabad pic.twitter.com/FNErtS6kbs— Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) 5 марта 2019 г.
După atacul din 14 februarie asupra unei coloane de militari indieni, în statul separatist Jammu și Cașmir, între cele două țări s-a instalat o nouă fază tensionată.
Răspunderea pentru explozia în care au murit 41 de rezerviști a fost revendicată de gruparea islamistă propakistaneză. Deli a atacat lagărul militanților.
Potrivit unor surse, între avioanele aflate în aer s-a produs o ciocnire de luptă de proporții, prima după războiul dintre India și Pakistan din anul 1971.