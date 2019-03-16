Incendiar: Noul sexy-înger al „Victoria's Secret” este din Ungaria - Video/Foto

CHIȘINĂU, 16 mart - Sputnik. Barbara Palvin, un model maghiar, a fost numit noul Victoria's Secret Angel, a scris ea, joi, pe pagina sa de la Instagram.
OFFICIALLY A @victoriassecret ANGEL ! I don’t know where to begin but I’ll try : I never thought it would happen and it has exceeded all my expectations. I’m very excited to announce that I’m officially a @victoriassecret ANGEL ! Thank you for believing in me. There were times where I let my own thoughts hold me back and it was a hard climb away from those but my family , my team, Ed, and everyone at VS they were always there to support me and uplift me. I am proud to represent Hungary, and most importantly, all of you in this new chapter of my life! Thank you all so much again ♥️♥️♥️
"Îngerii" sunt modele care reprezintă marca Victoria's Secret și nu au nevoie de casting suplimentar pentru a participa la show-uri de modă.
Modelele care nu au acest titlu trebuie să treacă printr-o preselecţie din două etape înainte de a participa la show.
David Hookstead de la The Daily Caller a numit "Îngerii" cel mai elit de grup de modele de pe planetă.
Palvin a participat la show-urile Victoria's Secret de două ori: în 2012 și 2018.
Recent, brandul le-a angajat pe Kendall Jenner și Shanina Shaik ca modele non-Angel, ambele fiind renumite celebrități pe Instagram.
