Incredibil: Luxul unei moldovence de la Londra i-a șocat pe britanici - Video

CC0 / Pixabay / fotofan1
17101

O moldoveancă i-a șocat din nou pe britanici cu un Lamborghini acoperit cu două milioane de cristale Swarovski negre.

CHIȘINĂU, 8 apr – Sputnik. Moldoveanca Daria Radionova, stabilită la Londra, a reușit să-i șocheze din nou pe britanici prin etalarea unui mod de viață extrem de luxos. De această dată, tânăra și-a expus în capitala britanică un Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 SuperVeloce acoperit cu cristale Swarovski negre.

Jheeeeezzz look how mad this Saturday was! This day will stay in my heart and in my memory forever 🥰❤️ There was a little girl, it was her bday on Saturday and she came to see me ❤️ She said that she is inspired by me and when she grows up she wants to be like me ❤️❤️❤️❤️ It really touched my heart 🥰 I’m sorry but didn’t manage to give you much attention 🙏🏼 If you are reading this then drop me a DM, I will take you with us for a drive next time ❤️ little cutie pie 😘🥰 #lamborghini #shutdown #aventador #aventadorsv #lamborghiniaventadorsv #lamborghiniaventador #aventadorsv #amazingcars247 #cars247 #carsoflondon #londonsupercars #knightsbridge #dar11a #ba11byy #swarovskilamborghini Thumbs up if you think I smashed it 😁👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 with @carsincloaks

Potrivit ei, automobilul a fost decorat cu peste două milioane de cristale, aplicate manual în decurs de 700 de ore.

Potrivit dealerului oficial în Marea Britanie, prețul modelului Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 SuperVeloce se ridică la 315 078 lire sterline sau 364 821 de euro.

Potrivit portalului Earn Necklace, Daria Radionova este proprietara companiei DRJACKETS, care face comerț cu mărfuri de lux, ale căror prețuri încep de la 800 de lire sterline.

În anul 2017, tânăra a provocat haos în centru Londrei după ce și-a etalat un Mercedes acoperit cu cristale Swarovski.

video, soc, Britanici, masina, Lux, Moldoveanca, Londra, Marea Britanie
