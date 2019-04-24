„Democrație americană”: Vezi ce i-au făcut unui băiat doi polițiști din SUA - Video șocant

CHIȘINĂU, 23 apr - Sputnik. Internauții din SUA au publicat un video șocant în care doi ofițeri de poliție din Florida, SUA, bat cu bestialitate un băiat de culoare în vârstă de 15 ani într-o parcare a restaurantului „McDonald's”.
Imaginile au apărut pe mai multe rețele de socializare, unul din videoclipuri fiind vizualizat de peste opt milioane.
15 yr old Black boy, Lucca picked up a cell phone that fell out of the pocket of a Black boy who was being arrested. In response @browardsheriff officers Christopher Krickovich & Greg LaCerra pepper sprayed, brutally beat, and arrested him.— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) 20 апреля 2019 г.
He broke no laws.#JusticeForLucca pic.twitter.com/RQLj38GYGN
Oamenii legii au inițiat o investigație internă, iar ofițerii de poliție care au fost implicați în bătaie riscă să fie concediați.
Here’s another angle that shows @browardsheriff’s deputy pepper spraying unarmed Black boy, Lucca, who posed no threat. He then slammed his head into the concrete, arrested him & charged him with ASSAULTING the cops.— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) 20 апреля 2019 г.
This is brutality.#JusticeForLucca pic.twitter.com/SYMjfdkNKZ
Victima a avut nevoie de îngrijire medicală - băiatul a fost lovit dur de mai multe ori.
Delucca moved his arm during the unlawful detainment because he was trying to PROTECT his face from further injury. When your face is getting smashed into concrete you instinctively try to protect it. This is why they charged him with resisting a police officer. #Justiceforlucca pic.twitter.com/PybRlwhHz3— SLIM PHATTY (@SLIMPHATTY) 20 апреля 2019 г.