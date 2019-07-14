Zvonurile s-au adeverit: Interpreta Lady Gaga şi actorul Bradley Cooper formează un cuplu

CHIȘINĂU, 14 iul - Sputnik. Zvonurile s-au adeverit. Interpreta Lady Gaga şi actorul Bradley Cooper trăiesc o frumoasă poveste de dragoste. Cântăreaţa s-a mutat deja în locuinţa din New York a noului ei iubit.
Nothing could be more special than sharing this moment at the Oscars with a true friend and artistic genius.
Cei doi s-au apucat de reparaţie în casă, iar presa americană scrie că au făcut comandă de mobilă nouă. Primele zvonuri despre o idilă între Gaga şi Bradley au apărut imediat după lansare filmului „A Star Is Born”, în care au jucat rolurile a doi îndrăgostiţi.
I didn’t get to say everything I wanted to say last night when we won, I was so overcome with emotion and of course wanted to share the mic with my co-writers. We are all so grateful Bradley loved “Shallow,” sang his heart out live, and truly the song would not be revered as it is without the brilliant film and moment Bradley created and the way he directed the moment and collaborated with us on how it would eventually be given to the world. Thank you B, and thank you Warner Bros. Thank you HFPA, we are beyond grateful. 📸 @gettyentertainment
"Te iubesc. Întotdeauna să-ţi aminteşti de noi."
În februarie, Lady Gaga s-a despărţit de logodnicul ei, Christian Carino, care îi este şi impresar. Patru luni mai târziu şi Bradley a încheiat relaţia cu modelul Irina Shayk, alături de care a trăit patru ani.