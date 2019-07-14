12:12 14 Iulie 2019
Moldova
rumdro
În direct
  • EUR20.06
  • USD17.80
  • RUB0.28
  • RON4.24
  • UAH0.69
Căutare
Flash:

Zvonurile s-au adeverit: Interpreta Lady Gaga şi actorul Bradley Cooper formează un cuplu

© AP Photo / Jordan Strauss
În lume
Sa primesc un link scurt
79 0 0

Zvonurile potrivit cărora interpreta Lady Gaga şi actorul Bradley Cooper ar avea o relație amoroasă s-au adeverit.

CHIȘINĂU, 14 iul - Sputnik. Zvonurile s-au adeverit. Interpreta Lady Gaga şi actorul Bradley Cooper trăiesc o frumoasă poveste de dragoste. Cântăreaţa s-a mutat deja în locuinţa din New York a noului ei iubit. 

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Nothing could be more special than sharing this moment at the Oscars with a true friend and artistic genius.

Публикация от Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

Cei doi s-au apucat de reparaţie în casă, iar presa americană scrie că au făcut comandă de mobilă nouă. Primele zvonuri despre o idilă între Gaga şi Bradley au apărut imediat după lansare filmului „A Star Is Born”, în care au jucat rolurile a doi îndrăgostiţi.

"Te iubesc. Întotdeauna să-ţi aminteşti de noi." 

În februarie, Lady Gaga s-a despărţit de logodnicul ei, Christian Carino, care îi este şi impresar. Patru luni mai târziu şi Bradley a încheiat relaţia cu modelul Irina Shayk, alături de care a trăit patru ani.

Tematic

Tinerețea fierbinte a primei posibilei „First lady” fotomodel. FOTO (18+)
Tagurile:
interpreta, cuplu, zvonuri


Știrile Zilei

Știri
Toate știrile
Toate știrile

Editorialist
Centrul de presa
Multimedia
Mașină răsturnată urmare a unei furtuni pe plaja din Nea Plagii, Halkidiki, Grecia de Nord, în care au murit câțiva turiști din Cehia, România și Rusia
Imagini dramatice: Furtuna din nordul Greciei care a ucis șase oameni - Galerie foto
Strada pietonală la cinci ani de la amenajare: Este plină de gropi și pietre
Incredibil: Iată cum arată strada pietonală din Capitală la cinci ani de la inaugurare
Universitățile din Moldova: ghid pentru absolvenți
Ghid pentru candidați: Universitățile din Moldova
Rețele de socializare
sputnikmoldovamd
Notificare Sputnik

Abonați-vă la notificările Sputnik

AbonareNu, mulțumesc!