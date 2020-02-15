18:18 15 Februarie 2020
Moldova
Poliţie, Londra

Londra: Euston Station a fost evacuată - poliţie armată şi oameni fugind în panică

© REUTERS / ANTONIO BRONIC
În lume
Sputnik
Sputnik Moldova
https://sputnik.md/world/20200215/29215383/londra--politie-armata-panica.html

Poliția armată a descins la stația Euston din Londra, după ce ar fi fost raportată o înjunghiere și bătăi. Sunt rapoarte de "oameni fugind în panică".

BUCUREŞTI, 15 feb - Sputnik. Potrivit mass-media britanice, stația Euston din Londra a fost evacuată în urma raportărilor unui incident de înjunghiere.

Incidentul a avut loc sâmbătă după-amiază, călătorii fugind în panică de la a patra cea mai aglomerată gară din oraș. Martorii oculari au descris astfel: „poliția cu arme peste tot” și „oamenii care fug pe scări rulante”.

​Martorii oculari au descris situaţia în postări pe reţelele de socializare.

Un purtător de cuvânt al Transport for London (TFL) a confirmat pentru Daily Mail că stația de autobuz Euston este închisă din cauza unui „incident de poliție”.

"Autobuzele care deservesc Euston sunt deviate sau îşi încheie cursa mai devreme decât de obicei. Vă rugăm să vorbiți șoferului înainte de îmbarcare".

