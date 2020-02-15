Londra: Euston Station a fost evacuată - poliţie armată şi oameni fugind în panică

BUCUREŞTI, 15 feb - Sputnik. Potrivit mass-media britanice, stația Euston din Londra a fost evacuată în urma raportărilor unui incident de înjunghiere.
Incidentul a avut loc sâmbătă după-amiază, călătorii fugind în panică de la a patra cea mai aglomerată gară din oraș. Martorii oculari au descris astfel: „poliția cu arme peste tot” și „oamenii care fug pe scări rulante”.
London's Euston station has reportedly been evacuated amid reports of a stabbing.— London & U.K Crime.. (@CrimeLdn) February 15, 2020
Martorii oculari au descris situaţia în postări pe reţelele de socializare.
I’m at London #EustonStation in response to reports of armed police officers evacuating the station. Can confirm the station is open and there’s no police presence bar one vehicle outside the station.— Charlotte Rose (@CharlotteGRose) February 15, 2020
Got off the train at London Euston & went down the escalator to the underground. As soon as I reached the gate, security closed it off. One of them told me there’s been a stabbing. I really hope the person who was stabbed will be OK.— Carys Hannah (@caryshannah) February 15, 2020
Un purtător de cuvânt al Transport for London (TFL) a confirmat pentru Daily Mail că stația de autobuz Euston este închisă din cauza unui „incident de poliție”.
"Autobuzele care deservesc Euston sunt deviate sau îşi încheie cursa mai devreme decât de obicei. Vă rugăm să vorbiți șoferului înainte de îmbarcare".
#BREAKING#Euston Station #London Is said to have parts of the station closed due to a stabbing...— UK Street Crime (@UKStreetCrime1) February 15, 2020
